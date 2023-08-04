Manipur: Former chief justice WA Shishak passes away in Imphal

Imphal: Former chief justice of Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Wungazan A Shishak from Manipur passed away after a prolonged illness in Imphal on Thursday evening. He was 82.
He is survived by his wife and a son.
According to family sources, Shishak passed away at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal at around 4 pm in the presence of his family members.
Shishak was born in 1941 at Shangshak Khullen village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. He was the first High Court Judge among the Tangkhul Naga community. He served as the first chief justice of Chhattisgarh when the new state was formed in November 1, 2000.
Shishak joined the Bar in 1967 and practiced law till the end of 1988. He was appointed and sworn in as a permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court in 1989. He also served as senior advocate to Nagaland government for seven years from 1975 to 1983, and as the chairman of Manipur Human Rights Commission.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Condoling the sudden demise of the former chief justice, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said that Shishak was not only a renowned judge but he was someone who stood firmly against human rights violations.
Upon his demise, Naga society has lost a guardian, a father fgure and a legal luminary of renown, CM Rio said. He added that the void created by his absence will be difficult to fill, added the chief minister.
Also Read | Everyone is confused: Manipuri director Paban Kumar Haobam on strife-hit state
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Search ops destroy illegal bunkers, ease Imphal valley curfew
- Do phrases like ‘global boiling’ help or hinder climate action?
- Sikkim: SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar becomes new minister
- Manipur: Former chief justice WA Shishak passes away in Imphal
- Translocation hurdles prompt new efforts to save rare swamp deer in Nepal
- Kuki students protest against Manipur Uni starting fresh admission