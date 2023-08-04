Manipur: Former chief justice WA Shishak passes away in Imphal

Imphal: Former chief justice of Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh Wungazan A Shishak from Manipur passed away after a prolonged illness in Imphal on Thursday evening. He was 82.

He is survived by his wife and a son.

According to family sources, Shishak passed away at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal at around 4 pm in the presence of his family members.

Shishak was born in 1941 at Shangshak Khullen village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. He was the first High Court Judge among the Tangkhul Naga community. He served as the first chief justice of Chhattisgarh when the new state was formed in November 1, 2000.

Shishak joined the Bar in 1967 and practiced law till the end of 1988. He was appointed and sworn in as a permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court in 1989. He also served as senior advocate to Nagaland government for seven years from 1975 to 1983, and as the chairman of Manipur Human Rights Commission.

Condoling the sudden demise of the former chief justice, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said that Shishak was not only a renowned judge but he was someone who stood firmly against human rights violations.

Upon his demise, Naga society has lost a guardian, a father fgure and a legal luminary of renown, CM Rio said. He added that the void created by his absence will be difficult to fill, added the chief minister.

