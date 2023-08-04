Kuki students protest against Manipur Uni starting fresh admission

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) on Thursday expressed disappointment with Manipur University’s handling of the recent ethnic cleansing in the state and strongly criticised the order about fresh admissions in various Master level programmes and integrated courses.

The Kuki community’s prospects for higher education have been severely impacted and put at risk due to the current situation, the organisation informed through a press release.

The riots resulted in arson and targeted attacks on students, staff, and faculty belonging to the Kuki community, forcing all tribal students, including those from the Naga community, to seek refuge at the Assam Rifles camp within the campus and later evacuated to relief camps. Personal belongings, such as certificates, books, thesis, and laptops, were deliberately destroyed during the attacks.

Manipur University, which became a Central University in 2005, has lost its inclusive character and become inaccessible for students, staff, and faculties belonging to the Kuki community, the KSO stated.

“Hallmarks of higher education are accessibility and equity which is enshrined in the Indian Constitution and upheld by the Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission. But now Manipur University has become inaccessible for students, staff and faculties belonging to the Kuki community,” it added.

The Kuki students called on the university authorities to address the immediate concerns of the “400 displaced students, including 80 research scholars”, on a case-by-case basis without compromising their educational prospects and personal safety. They said that the university should facilitate the continuation of their academic careers, such as conducting online examinations, pre-submission seminars online, and handling certificates.

The students’ group demanded that fresh admissions be made available in hill areas to ensure continued higher education opportunities for the Kuki community.

The KSO also warned the Manipur University against proceeding with the fresh admission process until their demands are fulfilled and also, urged Kuki tribal students to not apply to the university until alternative arrangements are made for the students affected by the recent riots.

Kuki students have been among the worst affected across all communities. On July 27, students from the Kuki-Zo community took to the streets of Churachandpur to raise their voices in support of necessary measures for students from the community.

On July 27, the Joint Student’s Body, Lamka, which encompasses several student bodies, wrote to the Manipur Governor, asking her to intervene. The student community has been one of the most affected sections of society, the letter said. “While all students belonging to the Kuki-Zomi community have been forced to flee Imphal, the news that normal classes and examinations continue in Imphal is distressing and testifies to the discriminatory treatment tribals are being subjected to,” the letter said.

