Govt boosting sports infrastructure in NE: Sports Minister

Guwahati: Following a series of government initiatives to develop sports infrastructure in the northeastern region, the first-ever National Sports University in Manipur, has been set up with an investment of Rs. 634.34 crore.
According to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, with a shift from the ‘Look East Policy’ to the ‘Act East Policy,’ the government has placed special emphasis on bolstering sports infrastructure in the region.
Over the last nine years, the sports landscape in northeastern India has undergone significant positive changes, driven by various initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur added.
The establishment of the National Sports University in Manipur reflects the government’s commitment to promoting sports and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes in the northeastern region.
In addition to the university, the government has established 227 Khelo India centres, with two centers per district, a release from PIB informed. These centers aim to foster sports talent at the grassroots level, promoting wider participation in various sports disciplines.
During a recent session in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports shared that 75 sports projects with a budget of Rs. 520.7 crore have been approved for the northeast.
Complementing the sports projects, the government has set up three National Centres for Excellence, 12 SAI Training Centres, and 22 Accredited Academies, providing a conducive environment for athletes to refine their skills.
The Khelo India Scheme has also played a significant role in encouraging sports in the region. The Khelo India Games saw a surge in participation, with 6,100 athletes taking part in the event held in Guwahati, compared to 3,000 athletes in the first edition in Delhi.
In a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ held in Imphal, Manipur, Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports from States and Union Territories gathered to discuss plans and strategies to advance sports in the region. The event witnessed constructive deliberations on fostering the growth of sports in the area.
The Union Minister also acknowledged the achievements of several sportspersons from the northeast, such as Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Baichung Bhutia, Shiv Thapa, and Lovlina Borgohain. Their success in international sports events like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships has brought accolades to the nation.
