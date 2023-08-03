Manipur: Tangkhul Nagas mark historic Framework Agreement day

Ukhrul: The Tangkhul Nagas on Thursday observed the 9th Framework Agreement Day to mark the historic agreement signed between the NSCN-IM and Government of India, at Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) hall in Ukhrul district headquarters in Manipur.

The programme was attended by leaders of various civil society organisations, including Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong, Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long, intellectuals and well-wishers of the Tangkhul community.

Sword Vashum, a retired IAS officer and former MLA candidate, spoke at the event about the way forward for asserting the rights of the Nagas. He stressed the importance of their political stand for self-determination and the historical facts of the Nagas. Vashum also emphasized the need to stand firm for the truth while safeguarding their inherent rights.

“Today’s mistake will cause irreparable harm to our younger generation, and if we fail to realise our wrong, what legacy will be derive from us,” he said.

Emphasising on the historical background of the Naga National movement, Vashum said that the Naga community conceived the spirit of nationalism after their great grandfathers went to Europe as labour corps in 1917-19.

According to Vashum, after their return from Europe, the Naga club was formed to uphold the rights of the Naga and protect themselves from external forces. A memorandum was then submitted to Simon Commission in 1929, which stated that Nagas never administered before and that Nagas should be given a choice of self-determination after the British depart from India.

“Our visionary leader AZ Phizo declared Naga’s Independence on 14th August 1947, and this was culminated by Naga Plesbicite of 1951 for total separation. And in due course of time, Naga’s struggle for self-determination has been suppressed and deprived for more than seven decades,” Vashum informed.

The Nagas, however, continue with its struggle to be freed from political and military aggressors, he added.

While mentioning that the historic signing of the Framework Agreement and its significance in resolving the prolonged Naga political issue, Vashum said the Naga Peace Accord, inked between NSCN-IM and Government of India on 3rd August 2015 in New Delhi makes it a separate entity.

This acknowledged the sovereignty of Naga people, he said. The former politician observed that the Nagas understanding on the political complexity and intricacies of the situation was further agreed as shared sovereignty amicable settlement.

This, according to him, is to ensure to bring about comprehensive development, progress in the region and in considering the ingenuity of people. Sword asserted that the content in FA also clearly mentioned about implementation within short time.

But it has been nine years and is a long time, with no way forward is questionable and doubted the sincerity Indian government, Vashum said.

He further said that it is high time that the Naga CSOs must wake up and take greater roles in spite of personal or other interest. Likewise, he said that Naga politicians have to strike hard at the appropriate time, slight mistakes will devour the Naga into hopeless situation.

The hope and common aspirations can be achieved only when Nagas are united and stood firm, Vashum maintained.

Meanwhile, TNL Vice President Jollyson R Shimray expressed that observance of the historic day is to educate the youngsters about the Naga political issues.

