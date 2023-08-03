Manipur: Burial postponed in Churachandpur, condolence service held

Amid the high voltage tension surrounding the news about the proposed burial of Kuki-Zo tribal martyrs at Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur district, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) deferred the burial plan for another five days following the intervention of the Union Home Minister.

However, the condolence service for the departed souls went ahead as planned with full honour and tribute. Thousands of people came together at the Peace Ground, Tuibong to pay their respect to those who have died in the violence.

Following a new development over the controversy about the proposed burial ceremony, ITLF leaders and other stakeholders had a marathon meeting last night till 4:00 am. Having faith in the assurance made by the Ministry of Home Affairs, we have deferred the burial ceremony for another five days, said an ITLF leader.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) made a similar request, he added.

Though the burial ceremony could not go ahead as planned, the condolence service for the Kuki-Zo martyrs took place at the Peace Ground, Tuibong in the presence of the victims’ families and leaders from various civil society organisations. A sea of people dressed in black attires thronged Peace Ground to attend the last rites of their fallen heroes.

The ITLF has also raised a five-point demand to the Ministry of Home Affairs if they are to defer the proposed burial ceremony.

The five-point demand includes legalisation of the burial site in S. Boljang of Churachandpur; no deployment of Meitei state forces in the Hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities; to bring the dead bodies of the Kuki-Zo communities lying in Imphal to Churachandpur; to speed up the demand for total separation from Manipur and to transfer tribal jail inmates in Imphal to other states.

