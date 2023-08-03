Manipur: Burial postponed in Churachandpur, condolence service held

Amid the high voltage tension surrounding the news about the proposed burial of Kuki-Zo tribal martyrs at Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur district, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) deferred the burial plan for another five days following the intervention of the Union Home Minister.
However, the condolence service for the departed souls went ahead as planned with full honour and tribute. Thousands of people came together at the Peace Ground, Tuibong to pay their respect to those who have died in the violence.
Following a new development over the controversy about the proposed burial ceremony, ITLF leaders and other stakeholders had a marathon meeting last night till 4:00 am. Having faith in the assurance made by the Ministry of Home Affairs, we have deferred the burial ceremony for another five days, said an ITLF leader.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) made a similar request, he added.
Though the burial ceremony could not go ahead as planned, the condolence service for the Kuki-Zo martyrs took place at the Peace Ground, Tuibong in the presence of the victims’ families and leaders from various civil society organisations. A sea of people dressed in black attires thronged Peace Ground to attend the last rites of their fallen heroes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The ITLF has also raised a five-point demand to the Ministry of Home Affairs if they are to defer the proposed burial ceremony.
The five-point demand includes legalisation of the burial site in S. Boljang of Churachandpur; no deployment of Meitei state forces in the Hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities; to bring the dead bodies of the Kuki-Zo communities lying in Imphal to Churachandpur; to speed up the demand for total separation from Manipur and to transfer tribal jail inmates in Imphal to other states.
Also read: Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi people killed in violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why trouble sleeping is about more than just individual lifestyle
- Here’s why alcohol-free days are important
- Assam: Five bikers arrested for misbehaving with policeman
- Missing minor from Arunachal found in Manipur
- Manipur: Burial postponed in Churachandpur, condolence service held
- Assam mulls mandatory Sanskrit knowledge for ayurvedic courses