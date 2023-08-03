Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew back in Imphal valley

Imphal: Altogether 17 people were injured in clashes as the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells at Kangvai and Phougakchao area in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.
The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West also withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing the restrictions during the day as a precautionary measure, on top of night curfew throughout the Imphal valley.
Hours before the clashes, a planned mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur’s ethnic violence was stalled after the state’s High Court on Thursday morning ordered status quo to be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district.
The ITLF, an apex tribal body, also said it was postponing the burial of 35 people at the site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district, on the border with Bishnupur.
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.
Locals led by women tried to pass the barricade put up by the Army and RAF personnel, demanding that they be allowed to go to Tuibuong, the burial site.
During the day, the state government withdrew curfew relaxations in Imphal East and West districts as a precautionary measure.
The district magistrates of Imphal East and West issued separate orders reimposing the day curfew apprehending disturbance.
