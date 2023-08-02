Manipur: Months of Ukhrul garbage finally cleared

Ukhrul: After months of public inconvenience caused by a garbage pile in the heart of Ukhrul town in Manipur, the Small Town Committee (STC) under the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Ukhrul, in collaboration with the District Administration and Ukhrul police, conducted a cleanliness drive on Wednesday. The drive was successful in clearing up the waste.
The cleanliness drive began early on Wednesday and continued until the volunteers had cleared up all of the garbage that had piled up on both sides of the footpath in the town.
Heavy machineries, including tipper truck and JCB were used during the cleaning of the waste that were piled up over a month on an open side.
And as part of the cleanliness campaign, no littering of waste and haphazard dumping of garbage are strictly prohibited with immediate effect.
The waste that had been dumped and scattered in the heart of town, including Gandhi Chowk, Ava Market, and Hamleikhong near the mini secretariat gate, was cleared during the drive.
Speaking to media persons, David Kashungnao, CEO, ADC Ukhrul, informed that all the waste which were collected during the drive will be disposed at a proper dumping site.
Notably, since the first week of May, ADC Ukhrul had stopped garbage collection as the previous dumping site located at Hungpung village was opposed by the locals owing to various issues, including health hazard.
Meanwhile, one person from Hunphun/Ukhrul village generously permitted the concerned authorities to utilise his plot of land for use as a temporary dumping site.
CEO, Ukhrul also came down harshly against town folks stating that violators will penalised with a fine of Rs 5000. The CEO urged every household to obtain waste collection card at the cost Rs 200 per month.
Meanwhile, Ukhrul town folks expressed their contentment to the concerned department for clearance of the much-awaited blatant littering of waste on the roadside of Ukhrul town.
The cleanliness drive was participated by a huge number of volunteers from Ukhrul town, including Deputy commissioner, Ukhrul Zuringla Kengoo, SP, Ukhrul Ningsem Vashum, CEO David, police personnel.
