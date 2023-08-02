Manipur: Abstain from special assembly session, UNC tells Naga MLAs

Imphal: The Naga United Council (UNC), the apex Naga body, has directed the 10 Naga legislators not to attend the upcoming special assembly session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly convened owing to the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

In a press statement, the UNC stated that various civil organisations in the valley dictated the government to convene a Special Assembly Session on or before August 5, 2023, to protect the Territorial Integrity of Manipur state.

“It is high time, communities living in the state to realise and respect each different position and historical facts. Naga people will not accept any kind of imposition under any circumstances,” said the UNC, adding that the Council was constrained to state about various unwarranted developments spiralling with the ongoing conflict of Chin-Kuki-Zo and Meiteis in the state of Manipur.

It also stated that the Government of India’s insidiously devised policy of encouraging the cross-border inflow of population from Myanmar should be stopped immediately as the continuous influx of illegal immigrants from the porous borders of Indo-Myanmar will create a serious demographic crisis and wide-ranging ramifications.

It is alarming to learn about the fresh influx of illegal immigrants, Myanmar nationals along the Indo-Myanmar border in Chandel District to the tune of 718 persons just in a day as per the report of Assam Rifle 29th Sector dated 23rd July 2023, the Naga body said.

“Such diabolical design of the Home Ministry, Government of India is nothing but to crush the indigenous people and to serve their whims and desires in the region. To this end, the state government should initiate stringent steps to curb the menace,” said the UNC.

While urging the state government to implement the NRC, the UNC further stated that in the wake of an ever-increasing influx of illegal immigrants in the tiny state of Manipur, the updation of the National Registration of Citizen (NRC) is the only feasible mechanism to curb the unwarranted population invasion in the state.

