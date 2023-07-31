Imphal: A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Indian National Congress called on the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan and apprised of the prevailing situation in Manipur on Sunday.

The delegation arrived for a two-day visit to Manipur and visited various relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal districts where they met those affected by violence.

MP Chowdhury, while appraising the Governor of how the people in relief camps have been staying, said the people are in pain and sorrow, and the feeling of depression and fear is widespread.

Almost all sections of society, including women, children and students have been affected, and it is high time to take concrete steps to end the ongoing conflict. “It is not only a problem of law and order but an ethnic conflict which needs special attention. Therefore, an appropriate step to end the conflict and to remove hatred among the communities has to be initiated to restore peace and normalcy in the state,” said the visiting INC MP.

The delegates also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and requested to restore peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the Governor welcomed the team for their visit to Manipur and appreciated their efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy. Governor informed them that she is fully aware of the problems faced by the people consequent upon her visit to different relief camps in both the hills and valley districts.

Both the Central and state governments are making relentless efforts to contain the situation and bring peace and normalcy at the earliest possible time and security forces are also equally discharging their responsibilities to save the people.

Governor also said that to bridge the mistrust between the two communities, hatred among the communities has to be removed and therefore all stakeholders should work in this direction peacefully.

Governor further made an appeal to the delegates to extend their fullest cooperation to restore peace and tranquillity through peaceful dialogue with the representatives of civil society organisations of both communities to maintain the status quo ante of the age-old tradition of peaceful co-existence.

