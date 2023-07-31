Imphal: A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Indian National Congress called on the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan and apprised of the prevailing situation in Manipur on Sunday.
The delegation arrived for a two-day visit to Manipur and visited various relief camps in Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Imphal districts where they met those affected by violence.
MP Chowdhury, while appraising the Governor of how the people in relief camps have been staying, said the people are in pain and sorrow, and the feeling of depression and fear is widespread.
Almost all sections of society, including women, children and students have been affected, and it is high time to take concrete steps to end the ongoing conflict. “It is not only a problem of law and order but an ethnic conflict which needs special attention. Therefore, an appropriate step to end the conflict and to remove hatred among the communities has to be initiated to restore peace and normalcy in the state,” said the visiting INC MP.
The delegates also submitted a memorandum to the Governor and requested to restore peace and harmony by taking all effective measures where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent, they said.
Meanwhile, the Governor welcomed the team for their visit to Manipur and appreciated their efforts for restoration of peace and normalcy. Governor informed them that she is fully aware of the problems faced by the people consequent upon her visit to different relief camps in both the hills and valley districts.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Both the Central and state governments are making relentless efforts to contain the situation and bring peace and normalcy at the earliest possible time and security forces are also equally discharging their responsibilities to save the people.
Governor also said that to bridge the mistrust between the two communities, hatred among the communities has to be removed and therefore all stakeholders should work in this direction peacefully.
Governor further made an appeal to the delegates to extend their fullest cooperation to restore peace and tranquillity through peaceful dialogue with the representatives of civil society organisations of both communities to maintain the status quo ante of the age-old tradition of peaceful co-existence.
Also Read | Manipur: Tribals reach out to oppn alliance INDIA; seek President’s rule
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: SC refuses plea of other states over violence against women
- Ancient pathogens from melting ice could wreak havoc: Study
- Manipur: Oppsn MPs meet Guv, apprise her of conditions in relief camps
- Indian shooters and archers add 6 medals
- In Garo Hills, no end to power cuts, but electricity bill in thousands
- SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence