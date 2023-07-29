319 pregnant women received healthcare in Manipur since onset of crisis: Govt to LS

New Delhi: As many as 319 pregnant women, including 19 in the high-risk category, have received crucial antenatal care in strife-torn Manipur, while 139 pregnant women have given birth to babies since the onset of the current crisis in the state till July 24, the government informed Parliament on Friday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said medical teams have been formed in each of the affected districts in the northeastern state to provide overall healthcare services to the victims at the designated relief camps.
The Union health ministry deputed six teams comprising four doctors each in the state in May and another team of four doctors in July, Pawar said.
Regular health check-ups are conducted at all the designated relief camps across the state and those who are seriously ill are promptly transferred to the nearest hospitals by ambulance services, she added.
Healthcare services for women and children, including lactating mothers and feeding infants, are provided under the maternal health and child health programmes. Altogether, 319 pregnant women, including 19 in the high-risk category, have been provided regular ANC checkups at the camps, Pawar said.
The mental healthcare of the victims is being ensured under the National Mental Health Programme, the minister said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Violence broke out in Manipur after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and many have been injured in the violence.
The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | NFR to boost inter-state connectivity, approves Zubza-Imphal line project
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why can’t we just tow stranded whales and dolphins back out to sea?
- Indian Railways launches OSOP scheme to promote indigenous products
- Indian women’s struggle against sexual violence has had little support
- Assam: Fringe villagers of Burhachapori WLS assisted to supplement income
- 319 pregnant women received healthcare in Manipur since onset of crisis: Govt to LS
- Nagaland’s peak power demand projected at 400MW by 2025