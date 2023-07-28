No arrest made by CBI in 6 Manipur violence cases so far: Officials

New Delhi: The CBI, which is probing six cases related to violence in Manipur, has not made any arrest so far, officials said on Friday.
In accordance with the procedure, the federal agency took over the FIRs from the state police last month and the investigation is continuing, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not made the FIRs public even after a month of re-registering those, considering the delicate circumstances in which it is probing these cases.
The agency formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer in June to investigate the six cases referred to it by the Union home ministry, the officials said.
Teams of the agency are investigating the cases in tough circumstances, they said, adding that they often face hostile crowds, blockades and protests and it is difficult to find witnesses in a state facing sharp faultlines on ethnic grounds.
“So far, the CBI has not arrested anyone in connection with the six FIRs related to the Manipur violence cases. The investigation is continuing,” one of the officials said.
Violence broke out in Manipur after a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts of the northeastern state on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and many have been injured in the violence.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | MLA Valte not forgotten, monitoring his health: Manipur minister S Ranjan
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No arrest made by CBI in 6 Manipur violence cases so far: Officials
- WRI launches ‘Energy Access Explorer’ platform in Nagaland
- 50% financial assistance to firms for semiconductor manufacturing: PM
- Meghalaya: Gram sevaks from Garo Hills commit to rural development
- Assam: International conference on Karbi legendary figure held in Diphu
- MLA Valte not forgotten, monitoring his health: Manipur minister S Ranjan