MLA Valte not forgotten, monitoring his health: Manipur minister S Ranjan

Imphal: Manipur government on Thursday clarified that the injured MLA Vungzagin Valte has not been forgotten as claimed by some national media and the state is monitoring his health condition from time to time.

Information and Public Relations Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan, also the government spokesperson, clarified that there is no forgotten MLA during this juncture of the Manipur crisis, as reported by some national media. The state government is very concerned about any casualties caused by the state crisis, he said.

MLA Valte represents the Thanlon constituency in the Pherzawl district and belongs to the Kuki-Zo community. He was brutally assaulted and attacked by a mob on his way after a meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh at CM’s secretariat on May 4 amid the ethnic conflict in the state.

Reacting to some national media reports, Minister Ranjan informed that there is no negligence or ignorance by the state government in the event of any casualty caused during the ongoing crisis in the state.

He said there are incidents of wrong reports spreading around regarding the ongoing crisis in the state, which needs to be verified.

The minister further said that the unwanted attack on May 4 on MLA Vungzagin Valte by an unruly mob is highly condemnable.

He also informed that the state government took all necessary steps on the day and took the injured MLA to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital for the necessary treatment. The minister said he was airlifted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi hospital for further treatment the next day. The MLA was seen off by two ministers to the airport, he said.

The minister also informed that the state government would bear all expenditures of his treatment. The Government has been keeping in touch with the hospital authority regarding the health status of the MLA, he added.

He also expressed happiness at the recovery of the MLA Vungzagin Valte. He shared his sympathy with the family and also prayed for the speedy recovery of his health and to come back to service for the state soon.

Minister Ranjan also informed that the Assembly session would start during the second or third week of August 2023.

