Manipur: 1 killed, 3 injured in violence in Churachandpur

One person was killed and three people injured during sporadic and intermittent attacks by alleged insurgents in the fringe areas of Churachandpur bordering the valley districts early this morning.
According to locals, armed militias attacked different areas of the Kuki-Zo community’s jurisdiction like Pholjang, Kangvai Gothol and others.
The violent attack in the Pholjang area occurred at around 5:00 am on Thursday when insurgents allegedly fired towards those guarding the villages from outsiders in the Churachandpur district.
The village volunteers retaliated by firing a number of live rounds after which the firing between the two sides subsided for a moment and began again and firing continues at the time of filing this report.
The volunteer who died in cross-firing is identified as Lunminthang (38), son of (L) Lenjang of Bolkot village. The three injured individuals have been identified as Lalboi Touthang (33), Jangkholen (26) and Thangjahao (30), all from Churachandpur district.
Lalboi sustained bullet injuries on his left arm and lower thigh while Jangkholen was injured on his Right ankle with minor bone injuries. The two injured village volunteers have been admitted to District Hospital Churachandpur.
