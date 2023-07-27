Even as Manipur remains in the grip of violence, students from the Kuki-Zo community, took to the streets of Churachandpur to raise their voices in support of necessary measures for students from the community.

On July 27, the Joint Student’s Body, Lamka, which encompasses several student bodies, wrote to the Manipur Governor, asking her to intervene. The student community has been one of the most affected sections of society, the letter said. “While all students belonging to the Kuki-Zomi community have been forced to flee Imphal, the news that normal classes and examinations continue in Imphal is distressing and testifies to the discriminatory treatment tribals are being subjected to,” the letter said.

Speaking to EastMojo, a Kuki student who is enrolled in the Master’s programme at Manipur University said according to estimates, over 300 students from the community were suffering due to the administration’s indifference. “We just know that the administration will be continuing classes,” the student, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “We’ve not yet heard anything from the administration regarding our demands,” she added.

The memorandum asked for second-semester students from the community to be shifted to Central University. “We stressed second-semester students because we are almost done with our courses, and unlike the first-semester students, we are not starting the course. We demand that all students of our community, and especially the second-semester students, should be allowed in central universities.”

The letter to the Governor has also asked for the arrangement of physical (offline) classes for Master’s students from Churachandpur (Lamka) and other Hill districts, among other demands.

