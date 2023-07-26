Manipur: Mob sets fire to security force buses in Kangpokpi district

Imphal: Two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on Wednesday.
No casualty was reported.
The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.
A group of people belonging to one of the warring communities stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of the other community were on board, officials said.
Some of them set the buses on fire.
Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.
The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.
