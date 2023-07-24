What is it that Cong, Oppn want to hide on Manipur violence: BJP

New Delhi: The opposition is running away from a discussion in Parliament on the Manipur violence as it does not want certain facts to come to the fore, the BJP alleged on Monday.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to all members of the opposition to initiate a discussion or debate on the issues afflicting Manipur.
Shah repeatedly said in Parliament that he as the minister in-charge of home affairs would like to bring “certain facts to light”, Irani said.
“What is shocking is the insistence of the opposition parties to not allow facts to come to the fore,” she charged.
Manipur issue pertains to internal and national security, she said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“When the Home Minister is asking them to come and discuss, what are the facts of Manipur violence that the Congress wants to hide,” Irani said.
Home Minister Amit Shah asked the opposition on Monday to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin in Parliament but the deadlock persisted in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as both sides refused to budge from their stand, with Congress and its allies insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first give a statement on the floor of the House.
Also Read | West Bengal assembly to discuss Manipur violence
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- What is it that Cong, Oppn want to hide on Manipur violence: BJP
- Meghalaya: Curfew in Tura after unruly mob traps CM; 5 cops injured
- Nagaland govt asked to make BSUP buildings accessible for disabled people
- AAP announces nationwide protests on Manipur issue on Tuesday
- Forgot to update…’: Assam CM explains replacing India with Bharat in Twitter bio
- Arunachal’s Bamang Tago confident of Indian shuttlers shining in Japan Open