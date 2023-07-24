Oppn alliance wants PM to make statement on Manipur in Parl: Ramesh

New Delhi: The INDIA Opposition alliance wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament, after which a discussion would take place to express a collective sense of pain and desire for reconciliation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.
The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister’s statement first.
In a tweet, Ramesh said, “The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation.”
“No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, ‘distorts’, diverts, deflects and ‘defames’. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching,” the Congress general secretary said.
Several opposition leaders have given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur.
The opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.
The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. The Opposition has also accused the government of running away from a debate on the issue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.
