Manipur: Inaugural goods train reaches Khongsang

Imphal: The inaugural goods train reached Khongsang Railway Station in Manipur’s Tamenglong district from Guwahati on Monday.
In the wake of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur leading to scarcity of essential items, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in co-operation with the state’s transport department on Sunday sent the first goods trains carrying essential commodities to the violence-hit northeastern state, officials said.
“Delighted to witness the momentous arrival of the inaugural goods train at Khongsang Railway Station today,” Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.
This development heralds a plethora of opportunities for the people of Manipur, promising expedited transportation of goods and essential commodities, he said.
“The seamless logistics shall undoubtedly catalyze industrial growth, augment trade and ultimately enhance the overall quality of life. Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in advancing the state’s economic prospects through this monumental initiative,” the CM said.
Khongsang station was commissioned in 2022 under the Jiribam Imphal new line project. The line was suspended after ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.
During his visit to Manipur on June 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said a temporary railway station at Khongsang would be made operational within a few days for movement of people and transportation of goods.
“A marketing inspector has been specially deputed in Imphal for the convenience of Manipur-based traders to book commodities through railways. The marketing inspector will be available round-the-clock for any queries of traders,” NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.
All Manipur-based traders can book essential commodities from 6 am to 4 pm at Khongsang station daily, he added.
“Under special consideration for the state, piecemeal booking of wagons have been allowed for Manipur for the time being. Already, onions from Maharashtra, potato from West Bengal and FMCG products from Assam have been booked for the state,” the CPRO said.
The initiatives taken by the NFR is expected to be of big help for the people of Manipur in the prevailing scenario, he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
More than 160 people lost their lives and several thousands were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur cops identify 14 more people in viral video case
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- West Bengal assembly to discuss Manipur violence
- Union minister RK Ranjan Singh’s house in Manipur attacked again
- Nothing new in threats by rebel outfit: Assam DGP GP Singh on ULFA(I) threat
- Manipur: Why women always become targets during ‘war’
- Manipur: Inaugural goods train reaches Khongsang
- BJP misusing suffering of women in Manipur to promote ‘whataboutery’: Tharoor