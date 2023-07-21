Punish culprits involved in crimes against women and children in Manipur: NESO

Shillong: The North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella organisation of student bodies in the northeast states, on Friday said all culprits involved in the stripping, parading and raping of women in violence-hit Manipur should be arrested and stringent punishment be meted out to them.
NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur to maintain brotherhood and peace to further strengthen the age-old relationship that had been developed over the generations.
“All culprits involved in stripping, parading and raping women in violence-hit Manipur should be arrested and stringent punishment should be meted out to them,” Jyrwa told PTI.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The fact that these women had to endure the ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to send shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual,” he said.
Terming the attack on women as “outrageous, barbaric and inhumane,” the NESO chair said these crimes are “unacceptable in a civilized society”.
Also Read | Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi demands President’s Rule in Manipur
- APYC protests Manipur incident, burns effigies of PM, HM
- BJP, TIPRA Motha trade charges over Tripura budget allocation
- Punish culprits involved in crimes against women and children in Manipur: NESO
- Nagaland: Minor girl raped in Kohima; accused absconding
- Eight Assam lawn bowl players to appear for World Championships trials