Punish culprits involved in crimes against women and children in Manipur: NESO

Shillong: The North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella organisation of student bodies in the northeast states, on Friday said all culprits involved in the stripping, parading and raping of women in violence-hit Manipur should be arrested and stringent punishment be meted out to them.

NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur to maintain brotherhood and peace to further strengthen the age-old relationship that had been developed over the generations.

“All culprits involved in stripping, parading and raping women in violence-hit Manipur should be arrested and stringent punishment should be meted out to them,” Jyrwa told PTI.

“The fact that these women had to endure the ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to send shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual,” he said.

Terming the attack on women as “outrageous, barbaric and inhumane,” the NESO chair said these crimes are “unacceptable in a civilized society”.

