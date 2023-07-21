Imphal: Several Naga civil society organisations in Manipur, including the United Naga Council and All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) condemned the inhuman act committed towards two Kuki women by a group of miscreants on May 4.
Referring to the viral video clip, the UNC said that the devastating incident has kept their heads hanging in shame and distress. They strongly condemned the inhuman act meted out to the Vaiphei women who were stripped naked, groped and paraded in a broad daylight on the highway towards a paddy field.
The incident, they said, outrages the modesty of the two innocent women by a radicalized Meitei mob in the cruelest manner at B Phainom village in Senapati district.
The UNC stated that the beastly act of sexually assaulting right on the nose of the law enforcing agency and unleashing a reign of terror has shattered the basic principles of democracy.
“The prestige and dignity of our mother, daughter and sister wrecked beyond redemption. Horrifying act and humiliation has replaced the beauty of womanhood. We can never allow the perpetrators involved in such a heinous crime to go scot free,” said the UNC in a statement.
To ensure a trial in the fast-track court to deliver justice instantly, the UNC said that the government must initiate necessary steps for immediate booking of all the people involved in such dehumanizing crime.
As such, the perpetrators involved in committing a shameful act should be given capital punishment to ensure that justice is delivered, stated the UNC. Turning a blind eye or being biased to such crime is a blasphemy, added the UNC.
Meanwhile, the ANSAM, a Naga student body based in Manipur, termed the incident as an ‘obnoxious act’ that has no place in the present society and called for all right-thinking citizens to condemn the horrendous episode that occurred in a broad daylight.
“It is very unfortunate that the state of Manipur is witnessing such a scandalous behaviour and the world will take a note of the brutal incident,” stated the ANSAM.
The student body further stated that the Association denounces the barbaric act and urged the concerned authority to take necessary action and book all the perpetrators at the earliest. The student body said that befitting punishment should be awarded as per the law of the land.
Further, the Association with serious concern, appealed to the concerned government to restore the situation in a peaceful manner so that the socio-cultural harmony, peaceful coexistence and normalcy is maintained in the state, ANSAM added.
Earlier during the day, sit-in-protests were held in various Naga inhabited districts, including Ukhrul, Chandel and Kamjong by Naga women bodies under the aegis of Naga Women Union against the horrific incident meted out to two Kuki women by a group of men in Manipur violence.
