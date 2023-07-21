Kangpokpi: Over six thousand women across Kangpokpi district participated in a massive rally and sit-in-protest on Friday. The protest was organized by the Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights (KWOHR).

Participants at the massive rally protested against the “gross human rights violation” of the Kuki-Zo women and children.

The mammoth women protestors held a rally along the National Highway-2 from Brig M Thomas Ground and proceed toward Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi’s office where leaders of the KWOHR handed over a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

After handing over the memorandum, protestors returned to the ground and held a sit-in-protest till 4:00 PM.

During the sit-in-protest, a mother from Kangpokpi, Hatnu Kipgen donated her personal gold rings to help victims of rape cases and encouraged the other women to step forward and extend support. Following this, the women protestors raised over one lakh rupees to show their solidarity towards the Kuki-Zo victim women.

Hahat Touthang, President of KWOHR said that after the Nirbhaya rape case, the Supreme Court in 2013 defined rape committed during communal or sectarian violence as “Aggravated forms of Rape” and that the culprit shall be awarded capital punishment.

Neinou, the General Secretary of KWOHR, strongly condemned the recent shocking video viral incident and sought the immediate intervention of the Central Government. Neinou alleged that the ongoing state-sponsored pogrom led by radical groups, Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun has displaced 54,488 people and left 142 dead, the majority of whom are Kuki-Zomi tribal civilians.

She continued that Manipur is in a dire need of help as the state government is complicit and inept at handling the situation.

She continued that the recent video of the Kuki-Zo women being paraded naked, and allegedly raped by a mob, even as the police watched, is evidence of how unsafe the tribals are in Manipur.

However, she added, this is not an isolated incident. What happened on May 4, 2023, at B. Phainom village in Kangpokpi district narrates a similar story across Manipur where the State government and its machinery such as the Manipur Police are complicit with the Meitei mobs, the women leader observed.

She also pointed out that on the same day, a 22-year-old nursing student was harassed and assaulted by a Meitei mob of about 40 people and so far, over 6 rape cases have been reported, but many victims are either silenced or too afraid to speak up.

Despite repeated incidences, she said that no action, whatsoever, has been taken up in connection with the complaints filed on June 12 with the National Commission for Women (NCW).

“The human rights violation of women is a matter of great urgency and we want justice. As the internet slowly opens up, many more stories highlighting the usage of sexual violence as a weapon in this conflict are coming out on the ground”, she added.

She also said that as an organization geared towards the rights of Kuki women in India, the KWOHR strongly condemned the violence meted out by the Meitei mob, especially the usage of rape and sexual violence as a means to intimidate minorities in the state.

The women protestors also put three of their demands- firstly, the establishment of a special investigation team to be monitored by the Supreme Court to bring swift justice to all those involved in the atrocities since May 3.

Secondly, the deployment of army personnel in the buffer zones for our safety and security.

Thirdly, they sought the Prime Minister’s support in establishing a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo tribes under the provisions mentioned in the Constitution of India.

She further said that the Kuki-Zo women at KWOHR, hold unwavering trust in PM’s commitment and ability to safeguard their rights and hoped that the premier would address the issue.

The protestors during the sit-in-protest and rally shouted slogans, “We want justice”, “We want Separate Administration”, “Biren Singh Down Down”, “Leisemba Sanajaoba Down Down”, “Arambai Tenggol Down Down”, “Meitei Leepun Down Down”, “Meira Paibi Down Down”, “We Will Win”, and so on.

They also held placards that read, “Mother India your daughters are crying”, “Valley Police mere spectators to rape”, “When you tore our sister’s clothes, you ripped apart our dignity, and unleased our fury”, “Pur heads hunted, Our women rape, where is humanity”, “Don’t take our side, Hear our Story”, “Thank you, everyone, who stands with us”, and more.

The protestors sang gospel hymnals during the sit-in-protest apart from having a mass prayer for the victims of rape and also for the Kuki-Zo people.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, CoTU, and various women organization’s leaders also spoke at the protest.

