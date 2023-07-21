New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister P Chidambaram on Friday said a “spell of President’s rule is desirable” in Manipur and asserted that there must be a neutral administration for enabling Meiteis and Kukis to stop the violence and talk to each other.
More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Chidambaram said that in Manipur, the Meiteis, the Kukis and the Nagas have to live together under whatever legal arrangements are accepted by all.
“Each ethnic group has grievances against another group. Irrespective of who is right or wrong, eventually the three groups must talk to each order and arrive at a social and political compact,” he said on Twitter.
All sections must stop blame game and resolve to stop the violence, Chidambaram said and noted that due to the violence, all sides have lost precious lives and all sides have suffered.
“In order to enable Meiteis and Kukis to stop the violence and talk to each other, there must be a neutral administration. That is why I have pleaded that a spell of President’s rule is desirable,” he said.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
