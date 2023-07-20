New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.
“Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters in his remarks at Parliament complex before the start of Monsoon session and amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled north east state.
“I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness… What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.
The incident in the state will shame any decent society, and it has insulted the entire country and the 140 crore countrymen are feeling ashamed, he said.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.
The prime minister requested all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order mechanism in their respective states and take most stringent action, especially in the cases of crimes against women.
He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women. People should rise above political debates to prioritise law and order, and respect for women, he added.
The BJP has been highlighting cases of crimes against women in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while targeting the opposition party.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Modi also asked parliamentarians to make full use of the session for extensive discussion on a host of bills which, he added, are in people’s interest.
The prime minister referred to the bills on digital personal data protection,
national research foundation, mediation, repealing and amending and ‘jan vishwas’ to assert that are many such proposed laws which are in the interest of the nation and different sections of society.
“I am confident that there will be serious discussions in Parliament,” he said.
Also read | Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin
- What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi
- Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
- Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
- Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind
- Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested