Ukhrul to become 'Orchard Town of Manipur', local body initiates plantation drive

Ukhrul: Manipur’s Ukhrul is all set to become the ‘Orchard Town of Manipur’ with the initiation of a massive plantation drive for fruit bearing trees along the roadsides by Khamatek, a local society associated with the Green Ukhrul Movement. ‘Khamatek’ literally means ‘green’ in the Tangkhul dialect.
In a simple function held here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Kengoo Zuringla launched the plantation drive by planting an apple sapling at Gandhi Chowk in Phungreitang, Ukhrul. While speaking during the programme, she lauded the society’s effort to keep Ukhrul town clean and beautiful by planting fruit trees.
Zuringla stated that Ukhrul’s climate is favourable to a variety of plants having high health benefits.
She also said that the plantation of fruit bearing trees will create a mindset that looks towards restoring the green environment of the town.
During the programme, members of Khamatek moved out in groups to plant hundreds of saplings along the roadside. They covered areas such as Gandhi chowk, Phungyo Cemetery, Ukhrul police station and Wino Bazaar.
Khamatek society Secretary Ukhrul Mungchan Zimik said that more than 200 saplings including low chilling apples, plums, avacados and wild peaches have been planted across the town during the plantation drive.
Zimik added that fruit from the trees can be plucked and savoured by commuters including visitors. He also stated that the society’s effort is to make fresh fruits available all year round in the town.
He further asserted that the drive will strengthen human bonding with nature and boost the conservation of biodiversity.
The society is planning to conduct a massive plantation drive covering the entire Ukhrul district headquarters next year, he informed.
In support of the movement for beautification of Ukhrul town, the District Administration provided apple saplings and Dr Ngahorshai provided plum saplings for use during the plantation drive. While launching the programme, Phungyo Baptist Church women pastor Chiryami Kashung offered a special prayer.
