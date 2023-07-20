Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condemns violence against women in Manipur

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was appalled by the “violence unleashed on women” in Manipur and demanded that the Centre take action to restore peace.
On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: “Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity.”
Further, he said: “We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur.”
The DMK chief’s comment follows circulation of a video clip in social media on alleged violence against women in strife-torn Manipur.
Also Read | Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
