Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she was numbed by the Manipur incident, and charged that “rabid rabble rousing elements” have been “unleashed” for electoral gains by people at the top who do not now know how to reign them in.
“Numbed by the horrific pictures of two women being paraded naked & assaulted by a mob in Manipur. Those at the top cannot feign ignorance. Fact of the matter is that they have unleashed rabid rabble rousing elements for their own electoral gains & dont know how to rein them in anymore,” the PDP president alleged in a tweet.
A May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Another former chief minister and chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad, called for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.
“Absolutely horrified by the sexual assault on two women in Manipur. These acts are a blatant violation of humanity and contradict India’s core values of respect, dignity, and compassion for all. This inhumane act deeply disturbs me, and I strongly urge for exemplary punishment to be given to the perpetrators!” Azad wrote on Twitter.
Also Read | Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned over oppn demand for discussion on Manipur situation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Akshay, Urmila, Kiara express shock over video of two women paraded naked in Manipur
- Act of barbarism: Mamata on Manipur incident
- Rabid rabble-rousing elements unleashed: Mehbooba on Manipur video
- Manipur video: Nagaland CM condemn ‘despicable’ act
- Manipur situation: Mahila Congress, IYC demand CM Biren Singh’s resignation
- Nagaland: 33 schools compete in athletic event to empower girls