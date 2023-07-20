NCW takes suo motu cognisance of women being paraded naked in Manipur

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter.
Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.
“NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance, the DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action,” the NCW tweeted.
Earlier, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video who informed her that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.
Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gang-rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.
They said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
A spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said, “The despicable scene, which happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
More than 150 people have lost their lives and several injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
Also read | Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tamil Nadu CM Stalin condemns violence against women in Manipur
- Manipur situation seems to have worsened, silence not an option: Mizoram CM
- Manipur video: Oppn MPs demand PM Modi’s statement in Parliament
- Manipur: TMC delegates meet Guv Uikey, seek more relief measures
- Manipur video: SC calls it grossest of Constitutional, human rights violation
- Manipur video: Cong chief accuses Modi govt of turning democracy into ‘mobocracy’