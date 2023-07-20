Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex women body Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), on Thursday, wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging the human rights panel to take immediate action regarding the incident where two tribal women in Manipur were paraded naked in public on May 4.
The letter said that the woman’s body was terribly shocked and saddened to witness the heart-wrenching incident in a civilized world.
“We are terribly shocked and saddened to witness this heart-wrenching incident in our civilised world and we find no words to express our pain and indignation,” the letter said.
While strongly condemning the incident, the MHIP urged the NHRC to take cognizance of the offense and take all immediate necessary measures to bring justice to the culprits and take stringent action against all those involved in this crime.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It also urged the commission to pay special attention to the incident and investigate it in order to prevent such kind of inhuman and cruel acts against women in the future. It further expressed its deepest concern and anguish over the explicit visual of sexual violence against the two women.
“A horrific video of two young Kuki- women being paraded naked on the road by a mob in Manipur has been widely circulated on social media and several reports indicate that these two innocent helpless women were allegedly gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked,” the letter also said.
Also Read | Manipur situation seems to have worsened, silence not an option: Mizoram CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram women seek NHRC’s intervention on Manipur video
- Manipur video: JMM demands resignation of CM Biren Singh
- Manipuris in Mizoram condemn naked parade of two women
- Meghalaya cabinet announces tax hike on diesel
- Akshay, Urmila, Kiara express shock over video of two women paraded naked in Manipur
- Act of barbarism: Mamata on Manipur incident