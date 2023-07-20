Aizawl: Mizoram’s apex women body Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), on Thursday, wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging the human rights panel to take immediate action regarding the incident where two tribal women in Manipur were paraded naked in public on May 4.

The letter said that the woman’s body was terribly shocked and saddened to witness the heart-wrenching incident in a civilized world.

“We are terribly shocked and saddened to witness this heart-wrenching incident in our civilised world and we find no words to express our pain and indignation,” the letter said.

While strongly condemning the incident, the MHIP urged the NHRC to take cognizance of the offense and take all immediate necessary measures to bring justice to the culprits and take stringent action against all those involved in this crime.

It also urged the commission to pay special attention to the incident and investigate it in order to prevent such kind of inhuman and cruel acts against women in the future. It further expressed its deepest concern and anguish over the explicit visual of sexual violence against the two women.

“A horrific video of two young Kuki- women being paraded naked on the road by a mob in Manipur has been widely circulated on social media and several reports indicate that these two innocent helpless women were allegedly gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked,” the letter also said.

