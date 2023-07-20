Guwahati: Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the Meitei community. The victims had allegedly been subjected to gang rape in a nearby field.

According to a statement released by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, located approximately 35 km from the state capital, Imphal

The distressing visual shows two women stripped naked and forcibly dragged to a paddy field by a mob. Throughout the ordeal, the victims can be heard crying out for help.

The forum, which condemned the incident, claims that the women belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe while the mob which molested them were Meiteis.

Taking cognizance of the situation, The ITLF has called upon the National Commission for Women and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take immediate action in response to the incident.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the government has taken suo motto cognizance of the video and ordered a probe.

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

The chief minister said, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society.”

*All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked :*



As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2023

Taking to twitter Manipur police stated, “As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest.”

Vehemently condemning the incident, the Working Group for Naga Rights in Manipur stated that it is appalled by the unspeakable evil of the unhinged Meitei mob in which two helpless Vaiphei women of the KukiZo ethnicity were unclothed, paraded, groped, and ultimately gang-raped on May 4.

“We also urge the state authorities to spare no effort to identify the perpetrators and subject them to the severest punishment as per the relevant laws of the land. The incumbent dispensation cannot take cover behind “conflict” and turn a blind eye to this barbaric act. Humanity demands a prompt and fitting answer to this mob-created horror,” it stated

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said that she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in the state.

The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023

She termed the incident “condemnable and downright inhuman”.

In a tweet, the Union minister said, “The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”

