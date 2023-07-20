Manipur video outrage: ITLF takes out massive rally in Churachandpur

Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) took out a massive rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday as a mark of protest against the harrowing incident that occurred on May 4, where two women were paraded naked in the aftermath of violent clashes in the state.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the Meitei community. The victims had allegedly been subjected to gang rape in a nearby field.

Thousands, including women, youth and elders, participated in the rally and demanded a separate administration for their community.

The rally commenced at 10 am at Lamka Public Ground and despite heavy rains, the determination of the participants remained unwavering as they marched towards Peace Ground, chanting slogans advocating for separate administration and condemning Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the alleged negligence in addressing the incident.

The video, which had been circulating online since Wednesday, sparked outrage and condemnation across the region, leading to a groundswell of support for the rally. The ITLF leveraged this public sentiment to call for greater autonomy and protection of their community’s rights.

At Peace Ground, prominent leaders of ITLF and community chiefs addressed the vast gathering, expressing their concerns and sharing their demands for immediate action to address the incident and prevent such atrocities in the future.

Local artistes also joined the cause and performed to show solidarity with the protesters.

The rally marked a significant display of unity and determination by the people of Churachandpur to seek justice for the victims and highlight the need for greater autonomy and protection of their rights

The culmination of the rally saw the submission of a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, urging the central government to intervene and take appropriate measures to ensure justice for the victims and prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The incident on May 4 and the subsequent outrage have reignited the long-standing demands of the tribal community in Manipur for a separate administration that would better address their specific needs and protect their cultural identity.

The government’s response to these demands remains to be seen, but the voices of the protesters continue to resonate, calling for swift action and lasting change in the region.

