Manipur video: Oppn MPs demand PM Modi's statement in Parliament

New Delhi: A day after a video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced, several opposition MPs expressed concern over the situation in the violence-hit state and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

As the Monsoon session of Parliament started, opposition leaders referred to the May 4 video of the heinous crime to say the situation in Manipur was unacceptable and accused the BJP governments in the Centre as well as the northeastern state of being unable to control the situation there.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “This incident is shameful for the whole country. It is very disturbing.”

“We will raise the issue. We will be the voice of women who have faced violence in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement to the people of the country through Parliament,” she said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the prime minister of being silent over the matter. “An insensitive and cruel leader is leading this country. Manipur is burning and Modi ji is silent,” he said.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “I am wearing black today to protest and stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur. The state is burning and the Union government is refusing to even acknowledge what is going on in Manipur.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger,” he told reporters at the Parliament complex before the start of the Monsoon session amid criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled northeast state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha gave a notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur issue by suspending House business.

“We request the prime minister to break his silence. If you do not break your silence it makes us feel that the state government is responsible for this situation. If the Parliament does not discuss the Manipur issue, what is this Parliament for?” he posed.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but termed a “caveat for disruption” the opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

They said several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced.

Also Read | What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









