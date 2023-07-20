Manipur video: Naga woman expresses angst through poem

Imphal: Ningreichon Tungshangnao, who is based in New Delhi, has expressed her anguish by penning a poem over the viral video that surfaced on Wednesday showing two tribal women being paraded naked by a few men in ethnic-strife Manipur.

The victims had allegedly been subjected to gang rape in a nearby field.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Titled ‘The Parade’, Tungshangnao, a mother of three, composed the heart-wrenching poem as a mother, daughter and sister. Her poem was a medium to console the women victims whose dignity, she said, may have been consumed by lust and hatred but their souls have remained untouched.

“The souls you are after, Dignity, God clothed them with-is not in their bodies. It cannot be stripped by the mob nor by the pack of those mighty women who stripped themselves in front of the Kangla Fort,” Tungshangnao wrote in her poem.

“Women to women! Yes, the violence is flesh to flesh brothers. But the judgement is soul to soul,” she said.

Speaking to EastMojo, Tungshangnao, who is vocal about human rights, said that she penned the poem as she was in deep anguish her over the ”barbaric” incident.

“As I was disturbed after seeing the video, I was yearning to seek solace by writing a poem over the incident,” she said. For me, writing is healing, Tungshangnao said as she longs for restoration of peace and normalcy in her home state Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The same poem was also composed into a song by Delhi-based Naga artist Thotmung Muivah.

The Parade

You undress them

march them, consume them

with your lust and hatred

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is flesh to flesh

But you have not won the battle

Their souls you cannot touch

the souls you are after

Dignity, God clothed them with-

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

is not in their bodies.

It cannot be stripped by the mob

nor by the pack of those mighty women who stripped

themselves in front of the kangla fort.

Women to women!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Yes, the violence is flesh to flesh brothers

But the judgement is soul to soul.

Today it is yours to cheer

Today it is ours to weep

Tomorrow belongs to the Lord!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to a statement released by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, located approximately 35 km from the state capital, Imphal.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged incident and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter.

Also Read | Manipur video outrage: ITLF takes out massive rally in Churachandpur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









