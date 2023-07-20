Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Thursday said a thorough investigation is underway into the incident of two women being paraded naked in the state over two months ago and strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow.

He also said there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in society.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning,” Biren Singh said.

Expressing strong condemnation against the inhuman act on two women, Biren Singh labelled it as a crime against humanity and maintained that the state government would not remain silent on this heinous crime.

He further mentioned that the state government had been putting in all possible efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state, stating that talks had been held with various civil society organizations of different communities, businessmen, leaders of religious institutions as part of peace bringing process.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

