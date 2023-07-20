Imphal: A delegation of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs visited Manipur on Wednesday to assess the situation on the ground and met with Govenor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the restoration of peace in the state.
The team, led by Kalyan Banerjee and accompanied by Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen, and Sushmita Dev met Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.
During the meeting, the TMC MPs highlighted the plight of the displaced people seeking refuge in various relief camps across both the Hills and Valley districts. They informed the Governor about the scarcity of essential items, particularly baby food and medicines, in these relief camps.
The delegation engaged in talks with the governor, focussing on the importance of open and amicable dialogues to address the ongoing ethnic conflict that erupted in Lamka, Churachandpur district, on May 3.
In response, Uikey appealed to the delegates for their full cooperation in the interest of the people of Manipur, urging them to work towards restoring peace and harmony in the region.
The delegation assured the governor of their support in resolving the issues at hand and bring about lasting peace and stability.
The team also visited Lamka in Churachandpur district, one of the Kuki dominated hill districts and the epicentre of the ongoing ethnic conflict which first broke out in May 3.
