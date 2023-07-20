Entire country is worried over Manipur situation: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mounted an attack on the BJP over the situation in Manipur, saying the entire country is worried about it.
“It is very sad that the violence in Manipur is not stopping. The entire country is worried about this. Due to the negligence of the BJP, 142 people have died in Manipur so far,” he alleged in a tweet.
At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Taking a dig at the BJP, the Congress leader also said, “Looking at Manipur, people in Rajasthan are asking why BJP governments do not know how to run law and order?”
His comments come in the wake of Opposition BJP in the state attacking his government over the issue of law and order.
