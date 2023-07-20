CM N Biren must take responsibility of situation, says Manipur MP Pfoze

Imphal: Amid rising tensions in Manipur regarding the ongoing ethnic strife and recent reports of violence against women, Outer Manipur MP R Lorho S Pfoze on Thursday said that Chief Minister Biren Singh should take responsibility of the situation in Manipur. He added that the chief minister should either resign or be sacked from his position.

In 2019 general elections, R Lorho S Pfoze of Naga People’s Front got elected as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha for the Outer Manipur (Lok Sabha constituency). He is one of the only two MPs from Manipur, the other being Inner Manipur MP Thokchom Meinya.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

While speaking to reporters, Pfoze said that there have been “fingers pointing at the current leadership” but that needs to be verified. He further said, “The state machinery has failed and he (CM N Biren Singh) should take moral responsibility. He should resign or he should be sacked.”

He also stated that communities cannot be blamed for the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

Emphasising the role of a ruling government in controlling public outrage and ensuing clashes, Pfoze held CM Biren Singh’s government responsible for tensions in Manipur.

According to reports the ongoing violence has claimed numerous lives, left villages in ruins, and caused the displacement of many people within the state. Although high level official peace talks have been held frequently between various fractions regarding the ‘restoration of peace and tranquillity’ in the state, the situation remains grim.

In the light of continued conflicts in the state, Pfoze warned that the current leadership should be replaced, adding, “otherwise these issues will continue”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He explained, “There is emotion, there is anger. People can do anything. If emotions and anger are let loose it can lead to such violence.”

Justifying his demand for CM Biren Singh’s resignation the MP reiterated that it is the government who can control escalation of violent incidents and “it has failed”.

Also Read | Manipur video: Oppn MPs demand PM Modi’s statement in Parliament

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









