Imphal: Four days after Lucy Marem, a Naga woman, died during a brutal mob attack in Imphal East district, her family members claimed her body from Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) on Wednesday.
The family has made arrangements for her burial in her hometown of Chandel district, where she will be laid to rest in the presence of relatives, Naga leaders, and well-wishers, according to a reliable source.
Lucy Marem, a Maring Naga woman who lived in Imphal’s Game village but was originally from Narum (Beulahram) village in Chandel district, lost her life during mob violence in Sawombung on July 15.
Following a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM’s secretariat on Tuesday evening, an agreement was reached between the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), as reported by a credible source. Notable attendees included Minister Khashim Vashum, Hill Areas Committee (HAC) Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei, and Chandel MLA SS Olish.
During the meeting, representatives of the Naga apex body UNC took the opportunity to voice their grievances to the chief minister regarding Marem’s death.
Additionally, COCOMI expressed remorse for the brutal killing of the Naga woman and extended an apology to the Naga delegates led by the UNC.
Meanwhile, the chief minister condemned the tragic incident and reassured justice to the victim’s family members and the representatives of the UNC. During the meeting, the CM committed to ensuring the timely arrest of the culprits and their subsequent punishment in accordance with the law.
As per Naga customary law, the state government pledged to provide a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased’s next of kin. An additional sum of Rs 5 lakh will be allocated to fulfill the ritual requirements as per Maring customary law, and an equal amount of Rs 5 lakh will be dedicated to fulfilling the educational needs of the deceased’s 16-year-old daughter, Marim Shangpui.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Moreover, once Marem’s daughter becomes eligible, the state government has committed to offering her a government job corresponding to her educational qualifications.
The UNC stated that COCOMI will take measures to prevent any future incidents of harassment or untoward acts targeting any community. Additionally it decided to temporarily halt all forms of agitation and extend cooperation to the police to expedite the investigation.
Earlier this week, on Monday, the UNC imposed a 12-hour-long total shutdown across Naga-inhabited areas as a demonstration of resentment against the brutal killing of the Naga woman and to pay tribute to the deceased amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur.
Also Read | 5-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- EC begins 3-day public hearing on draft delimitation in Assam
- Govt eases Covid guidelines for international travellers
- Against all odds: Arunachal boxer Nenthok Hodong sets eyes on the big stage
- Naga woman’s body claimed by family 4 days after mob killing in Manipur
- IIT Guwahati signs MoU with the Indian Council of World Affairs
- India’s inputs important for global policy on cryptocurrencies: FM