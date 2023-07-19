Mothers' protest concludes peacefully in Imphal valley

Imphal: Protests by women groups across Imphal valley passed off peacefully amid full-day curfew on Wednesday.

Responding to “Mothers’ Protest” call by Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, women in large numbers hit the streets across the valley demanding implementation of NRC, immediate convening of the Assembly session, maintaining territorial integrity of the state and objection to a separate administration.

Despite curfew and presence of state police and RAF personnel, women at Singjamei, Wangkhei and Sagolband in Imphal joined the protests. Sit-in protests were also held at Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts in view of the protest call.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police have detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district during which his vehicle was torched.

