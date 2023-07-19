Mothers' protest concludes peacefully in Imphal valley

Imphal: Protests by women groups across Imphal valley passed off peacefully amid full-day curfew on Wednesday.
Responding to “Mothers’ Protest” call by Khwairamband Ima Keithel Joint Coordinating Committee for Peace, women in large numbers hit the streets across the valley demanding implementation of NRC, immediate convening of the Assembly session, maintaining territorial integrity of the state and objection to a separate administration.
Despite curfew and presence of state police and RAF personnel, women at Singjamei, Wangkhei and Sagolband in Imphal joined the protests. Sit-in protests were also held at Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of Thoubal district.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier in the day, the Manipur government cancelled the daily curfew relaxation in the five valley districts in view of the protest call.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police have detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on IGP (Zone 2) K Kabib and his escort on Monday night at Kwakeithel in Imphal West district during which his vehicle was torched.
Also Read | Manipur warring groups still in possession of over 6 lakh bullets: Officials
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Should you be friends with your co-workers? Here’s what the research says
- Mizoram: Meth tablets worth Rs 6 cr seized in Champhai
- Nagaland: Lotha bodies warned against taking law into hands in drug case
- Mothers’ protest concludes peacefully in Imphal valley
- Arunachal: Govt school warden accused of sexual abuse of 21 minors
- Manipur govt’s apathy forces timber body to repair NH-202