Ukhrul: The Ukhrul District Timber Association (UDTA) has taken matters into its own hands and is repairing National Highway 202, one of the lifelines in the strife-Manipur. The repair work began on Tuesday.

According to the Association, the Ukhrul-Jessami Road (NH 202), which connects Nagaland via Ukhrul district, has been in a deplorable condition causing severe inconveniences for vehicular movement, especially for goods carriers plying along the highway.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Association took the initiative after it witnessed difficulties faced by residents of around 20 Tangkhul villages and vehicles plying along the highway.

Notably, the Ukhrul-Jessami road has been one of the main lifelines for the people in the state in the aftermath of the ethnic conflict, which broke out on May 3.

Speaking to media persons at the worksite, UDTA working president YL Rin said that the association started repairing work along the NH 202 from Lunghar village to Jessami (around 90 km) on Tuesday after the department concerned failed to oversee the dilapidated road condition.

The sunken portion and potholes along the highway will be filled with stone gravel for immediate plying of vehicles.

According to him, the Association has deployed heavy machinery, including excavators and tumbler trucks for the ongoing road construction.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Highlighting the transportation difficulties along the highway, Rin also mentioned that in the past week, a truck carrying timber slipped down near the Jorcheng area, causing severe injuries to the driver.

The loaded truck was seen lying deep down in the gorges when EastMojo visited the site of the incident.

Appreciating the goodwill gesture, Ngayaopam, a taxi driver plying from Poi village to Ukhrul district headquarters said that the road has been in bad condition for quite some time and vehicles plying the highway are risking their life.

“I am grateful that the Association has taken the initiative in repairing the road,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rin urged the authority concerned to immediately look into the road condition issues, considering the grievances faced by the rural villages under Chingai and Jesaami blocks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Why northeast states must improve their business and export ecosystem

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









