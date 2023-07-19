5-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur

Kolkata: Senior TMC leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said the five-member party delegation, which is scheduled to visit strife-torn Manipur, would try to meet all groups, all communities and will hear all sides in the northeastern state.
A five-member TMC delegation was scheduled to visit the ethnic strife-torn Manipur last week but decided to postpone it to July 19 following a request by the Manipur government.
“West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee first wrote in June to Union Home Minister that she wanted to visit Manipur. Except for a short acknowledgement, she didn’t receive any reply. This delegation of five members will try to meet all groups and communities and hear all sides in the valley and the hills,” Dev said in a video statement.
The TMC delegation will comprise Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen and Sushmita Dev and Lok Sabha MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Kalyan Banerjee.
The Trinamool Congress has been alleging that the “divisive” policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Manipur have led to ethnic strife.
“We have sought the cooperation of the Manipur government and have sought an appointment with the Governor. We are deeply saddened to see that the Prime Minister has remained silent during this difficult time in Manipur. It is our hope in every way to bring back peace in Manipur,” she said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
More than 120 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
Also Read | Manipur govt warns public not to take law into their own hands
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IIT Guwahati signs MoU with the Indian Council of World Affairs
- India’s inputs important for global policy on cryptocurrencies: FM
- Medical representatives barred from visiting govt hospitals in Tripura during peak hours
- Itanagar Bench of Gauhati HC declares election of MLA Karikho Kri as null and void
- 5-member TMC delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur
- Tripura CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque dies of cardiac arrest