Imphal: Manipur legislators, led by chief minister N Biren Singh, on Tuesday took serious note of the heinous killings of innocent individuals which were reported recently and warned the public not to take law into their own hands.
As per an official report, the state government strongly condemned the killing of innocent individuals, regardless of their religion, community and gender.
“It is crucial to take note that swift and efficient action taken up by the state security forces have resulted in apprehending the accused involved in these crimes, displaying a commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families,” it said.
The state government affirmed its unwavering stance against any form of violence and discrimination.
The state government also expressed deep concern over the blocking of highways by certain groups of individuals, saying that such actions undermine public safety and hinder the smooth flow of essential services and goods.
It is reiterated that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands.
The state government is committed to take stern action against those involved in blocking highways which choke the lifeline of the state. All citizens are urged to respect the rule of law, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and work together to maintain peace, harmony, and the wellbeing of society, it added.
