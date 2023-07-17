Ukhrul: The United Naga Council (UNC) on Monday called for a 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to 6pm across the Naga-inhabited areas against the brutal killing of a woman belonging to Maring Naga community in strife-torn Manipur’s Imphal.
According to the Council, Lucy Marem, who hailed from Beaulahram village in Chandel district, was killed by mob at Sawombung in Imphal East district on July 15.
Condemning the barbaric acts on innocent Nagas, the UNC said, “Since the beginning of this unfortunate conflict between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, the Nagas have maintained that peace must prevail.”
“Parties with vested interest who want to drag us into this conflict will not be spared and our patience should not be considered as a sign of weakness. Destroying our properties, torturing as well as humiliating us in the present conflict are not at all acceptable,” warned the Naga apex body.
Meanwhile, the UNC further demanded the state government to immediately constitute “Judiciary Inquiry Committee” and arrest those perpetrators of the crime, including those Meira Paibis, who are complicit in the act of crime. And exemplary punishment should be initiated against the culprits, it said.
Also, the Naga apex body further demanded that the Meitei Civil Society Organisations should be equally held responsible for this despicable act.
The cold-blooded killing of Naga sister Lucy Maring must be brought in the limelight of justice befittingly as per the Naga Customary Law, it said.
Meanwhile, the Naga areas in the violence-torn state wore a deserted look as a mark of resentment against the killing of a Naga woman.
In Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, all government offices, educational institutions and business establishments were closed owing to the total 12-hour shutdown. Moreover, vehicular movement along the highways and across the district headquarters were strictly restricted except those in medical emergency.
Speaking to EastMojo, Ramreichan Keishing, president of Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (Tangkhul student apex body) said that the total shutdown as a mark of protest against the brutal killing of a Naga woman in Imphal was supported by ANSAM and Naga Women Union and all other federating units .
Keishing also said that over hundreds of volunteers has been deployed across the two districts, including at entry and exit points, for vehicular movements as part of the shutdown.
