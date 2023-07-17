Manipur: 1 killed as armed assailants attack village defence force

Imphal: A person was killed when armed assailants attacked the village defence force of a community at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said here on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday morning.
Women and children from the village had been moved out to Churachandpur earlier following ethnic clashes on May 3. It was guarded by the village defence force only.
On Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village defence force members. One person was killed in the firing, officials said. The assailants escaped after the Assam Rifles reached the spot.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 and over 160 people have lost their lives so far.
Last week witnessed a few violence-free days but the lull was broken with the killing of a Nara Maring woman in Imphal West on Saturday. Police have arrested nine people in connection with the woman’s killing.
Also Read | 5 women among 9 held in connection with woman’s killing in Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Home min reiterates claim to 62 villages within Assam’s border
- Flood risk looms over North Bengal; CM sends team to review situation
- Over 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 cr destroyed in various parts of India
- Manipur: Naga body calls for 12-hr shutdown after brutal killing of Naga woman
- Meghalaya: Tura must be ‘Winter Capital’, says BJP leader Bernard Marak
- Arunachal CM bats for adoption of sustainable energy sources