5 women among 9 held in connection with woman's killing in Manipur

Imphal: Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said.
The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening. Her assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.
On its official Twitter handle, the Manipur Police said nine people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching area.
Two weapons, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, the police said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community.
Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches. They also recorded the statements of people to identify the killers and bring them to justice.
Also read | Assam: Aide et Action’s training program transforms lives through mushroom farming
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Flood situation in Assam remains grim, around 1 lakh affected
- Tripura: Pradyot steps down as TIPRA Motha chief; party constitution amended
- 5 women among 9 held in connection with woman’s killing in Manipur
- Assam: Planned conservation strategy key to restore Raimona Nat’l Park
- Why a holiday is good for you – even before you take time off
- Over 1.44 lakh kg drugs to be destroyed across country including Assam, Tripura