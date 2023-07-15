Guwahati: More than 500 people of Meitei Christians will stage a sit-in-demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 15 demanding an immediate solution to the violent clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since May 3 this year.
The protest will be carried out amidst an alert sounded by Delhi Police on a possible spread of ethnic clash between the two communities living in the national capital.
Thousands of Kukis and Meiteis are residing in Delhi mostly in Munirka, Safdarjung Enclave,, Kishangarh, Patel Chest, Vijay Nagar, Burari, Mahipalpur, Khirki Extension, Mukherjee Nagar, Sunlight Colony, Nehru Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Shanti Niketan, JNU Hostel, DU main campus and Rajouri Garden.
“Input has been received that the persons of both the communities residing in Delhi may clash and attack each other that may create law and order situation,” a message of Delhi Police Commissisonerate state.
“Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, it is suggested to keep a close watch on their activities with proper law and order arrangements and their social media accounts may be closely monitored,” the message added.
The protesters have already arrived in Delhi to raise their voices against the prevailing volatile situation in Manipur.
The sit-in- demonstration will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm under the banner of Meitei Hiratage Society (MHS) and Meitei Christain Churches Council manipur (MCCCM).
Meitei Christians are the worst sufferer of the situation as they have been rejected by both Kukis and Meitei Hindus.
Meitei Christian Church Council Manipur (MCCCM) is a unified body representing the Meitei Churches of Manipur. “We are dedicated to upholding peace, unity and harmony among all communities and are committed to safeguarding the integrity of the state,” MCCM coordinator Rohan Singh said.
Singh said that as many as 300 churches have been burnt down during the communal violence between the two communities in Manipur.
“Our main demand is to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur. We reject any tribal card. We opposed the idea of separate administration for Kukis. We also demand the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the state,” Singh said.
According to unofficial estimates, more than 142 people died, 377 were injured and undergoing treatment in hospitals and more than 60 people have been missing in the ethnic violence in the state since the first violence erupted on May 3.
Manipur is currently grappling with the aftermath of the violent incident, which has caused significant damage to properties and set back economic and developmental progress by an estimated 20 years.
There is a minute population of Meitei Christians in Manipur and other Manipuri settlements of the world. Unlike the other indigenous communities of Manipur, who are all tribesmen communities, the Meitei people embraced Christianity not with any form of imposition but by willing decisions.
