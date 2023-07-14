Seems PM Modi has taken 'vow of total silence' on Manipur violence, says Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur and alleged that it seems he has taken a “vow of total silence” on the violence in the northeastern state.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it was good to hear that the prime minister has shown concern over the flood situation in Delhi, asserting that he should also show interest in Manipur, which is still burning.
“Prime Minister dialled Home Minister from Paris to inquire about the flood situation in New Delhi. It is good that he showed such concern. Why was no such call made when he was away in the US and Manipur was burning,” he asked on Twitter.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Manipur is still burning while the Prime Minister is in France. But looks like he’s taken a vow of total and complete silence on Manipur,” Ramesh alleged.
The Congress has been seeking a response from the prime minister on Manipur, which is facing ethnic violence since May 3 and has seen many lives lost and loss of property.
Also Read | Another Manipur bank looted, computers and electronic items stolen
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Seems PM Modi has taken ‘vow of total silence’ on Manipur violence, says Cong
- Take Assam’s help to arrest kingpins of illegal coal mining: Meghalaya HC
- Manipur crisis: Inquiry Commission chairman visits relief camps in Imphal
- Meghalaya: United Democratic Party not to support Uniform Civil Code
- Bhutan releasing water from Kurichu dam; Assam dists on alert: Himanta
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,396