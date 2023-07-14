Reflection of colonial mindset: India on European Parl's Manipur resolution

New Delhi: India has described as reflection of “colonial mindset” a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India’s internal affairs is “unacceptable”.
“We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution,” he said on Thursday.
“Such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset,” Bagchi added.
The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the recent clashes in Manipur. The Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on Indian authorities to put in place measures to halt the ethnic and religious violence and to “protect all religious minorities”.
Bagchi said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.
“The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,” he said, replying to media queries on the resolution.
Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities, for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.
More than 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between the communities in the state on May 3.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.
