Imphal: The All Naga Students‘Association Manipur (ANSAM) has strongly opposed the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central government and termed its implementation in the Naga homeland “unacceptable”.

In a letter to Chairperson of the Law Commission of India justice Ritu Awasthi, ANSAM president M Luikang Luckson said that the UCC is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and would undermine the religious freedom of citizens.

“The UCC would threaten the diversity of the Naga people, who have their own unique customs, traditions, and personal laws,” he said.

ANSAM further stated that India is a country known for its rich religious and cultural diversity. “India is home to many religions with its own set of customs, traditions and personal laws. But the proposed UCC is posing a serious threat to this diversity by replacing individual laws with a Uniform Civil Code,” it said.

“It is high time for the people in the helm of affairs to realise that one ‘size’ does not fit for all in this pluralism society,” said the Naga student body.

ANSAM has called on the government to withdraw the proposal for the UCC and to respect the religious and cultural diversity of the Naga people.

The All Naga Students Association Manipur, which is a conglomeration of 16 constituent units presently living in the state of Manipur, said that it would not accept the implementation of the UCC under any circumstances in the Naga Homeland.

The UCC is a proposed law that would create a single set of personal laws for all citizens of India, regardless of their religion.

