Manipur crisis: Inquiry Commission chairman visits relief camps in Imphal

Imphal: A team of the Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to probe the Manipur violence, visited relief camps and interacted with displaced persons in Imphal on Thursday.

The team led by its chairman Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, visited the relief camps at Urup OBC Girls Hostel relief camp and Sports Hostel No. 2, Khuman Lampak relief camp.

Lamba was accompanied by Devesh Deval, secretary, Commission of Inquiry, Imphal; East DC Kh Diana Devi and other officers from Home Department.

“During the visit, the chairman inspected the relief camps and interacted with the inmates of the relief camp. Most of the inmates are from Moreh, Churachandpur, Sadu Yengkhoman, Ekou and Dolaithabi whose houses have been burnt,” said Imphal East DC said.

The team also visited the relief camp at Mekola Gulab Hr. Sec. School of Imphal West district in the presence of Th Kirankumar, DC Imphal West, wherein most of the inmates are displaced from Churachandpur district, he said.

The interaction was in connection to the general process of inquiry. The chairman of the inquiry commission requested for full co-operation from the inmates during the process in order to expedite the inquiry. Further, he requested everyone present to join hands in bringing peace in the state.

It may be noted that last month the Centre has set up a 3-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to probe the ethnic clash broke out in Manipur on May 3, which had claimed over hundred of lives and displaced more than 50,000 persons internally.

The Commission of Inquiry was set up by the Central government on June 4. The Commission is expected to submit its report within six months.

