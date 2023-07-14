Manipur crisis: Inquiry Commission chairman visits relief camps in Imphal

Imphal: A team of the Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to probe the Manipur violence, visited relief camps and interacted with displaced persons in Imphal on Thursday.
The team led by its chairman Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, visited the relief camps at Urup OBC Girls Hostel relief camp and Sports Hostel No. 2, Khuman Lampak relief camp.
Lamba was accompanied by Devesh Deval, secretary, Commission of Inquiry, Imphal; East DC Kh Diana Devi and other officers from Home Department.
“During the visit, the chairman inspected the relief camps and interacted with the inmates of the relief camp. Most of the inmates are from Moreh, Churachandpur, Sadu Yengkhoman, Ekou and Dolaithabi whose houses have been burnt,” said Imphal East DC said.
The team also visited the relief camp at Mekola Gulab Hr. Sec. School of Imphal West district in the presence of Th Kirankumar, DC Imphal West, wherein most of the inmates are displaced from Churachandpur district, he said.
The interaction was in connection to the general process of inquiry. The chairman of the inquiry commission requested for full co-operation from the inmates during the process in order to expedite the inquiry. Further, he requested everyone present to join hands in bringing peace in the state.
It may be noted that last month the Centre has set up a 3-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court to probe the ethnic clash broke out in Manipur on May 3, which had claimed over hundred of lives and displaced more than 50,000 persons internally.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Commission of Inquiry was set up by the Central government on June 4. The Commission is expected to submit its report within six months.
Also Read | Another Manipur bank looted, computers and electronic items stolen
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Seems PM Modi has taken ‘vow of total silence’ on Manipur violence, says Cong
- Take Assam’s help to arrest kingpins of illegal coal mining: Meghalaya HC
- Manipur crisis: Inquiry Commission chairman visits relief camps in Imphal
- Meghalaya: United Democratic Party not to support Uniform Civil Code
- Bhutan releasing water from Kurichu dam; Assam dists on alert: Himanta
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,396