Manipur: Ukhrul to introduce 'waste collection cards' to tackle waste disposal problem

Ukhrul: In a bid to tackle the garbage disposal problem, Manipur’s Ukhrul is all set to introduce waste collection cards for every household to make it a clean and environment-friendly town.

The decision was made unanimously during a joint meeting chaired by Ukhrul’s deputy commissioner Kengoo Zuringla.

The meeting, held at the DC conference hall, was attended by Ukhrul’s superintendent of police, CEO, and leaders from all localities in the district headquarters.

The waste collection cards, which will be issued by the Small Town Committee (STC) of the Autonomous District Council of Ukhrul, will cost Rs 200 per month.

Zuringla said that the responsibility for waste management within each jurisdiction will be assigned to the respective chairman and secretary of the locality concerned.

To ensure proper waste segregation, households are required to separate materials such as plastic, diapers, sanitary napkins, torn clothes, and expired medicines. The public is strongly urged to comply with these guidelines in all localities.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the disposal of waste items in unauthorised places, such as roadsides, highways, streams, etc., will result in a fine of Rs 1,000, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the offender.

It was also decided that waste materials will be collected by the STC, ADC, Ukhrul, from 10 am to 11 am daily, excluding holidays, along the route from Kharasom junction to District Hospital in Hungpung.

To raise public awareness about waste management, flex banners or displays will be strategically placed throughout the town.

The decision to introduce waste collection cards comes after garbage collection was suspended for over two months by the Small Town Committee of the Ukhrul Autonomous District Council. This was after locals of Lower Hungpung requested to relocate the open dumping site in Asso, Kazipphung. As an interim measure, the garbage will now be disposed of at a temporary dumping site on Kasomphung Old British Road, Hunphun, until a permanent site is identified.

The introduction of waste collection cards is a welcome step in the fight against the garbage disposal problem in Ukhrul town.

